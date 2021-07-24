No Street GP LP Cuts Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

No Street GP LP lessened its holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408,990 shares during the quarter. At Home Group comprises 1.5% of No Street GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. No Street GP LP owned approximately 0.61% of At Home Group worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 338.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME remained flat at $$36.99 during trading hours on Friday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,944. At Home Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,694 shares of company stock worth $1,088,830. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

