No Street GP LP Cuts Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

No Street GP LP trimmed its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,400 shares during the period. No Street GP LP owned about 0.41% of Telos worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 60,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $1,695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,056,652.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 515,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,243,120. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Telos stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,481. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.25.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

