No Street GP LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

No Street GP LP trimmed its stake in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355,000 shares during the period. Talend accounts for 1.6% of No Street GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. No Street GP LP owned approximately 0.60% of Talend worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter valued at $59,810,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,059,000 after acquiring an additional 999,140 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter worth about $52,205,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter worth about $41,366,000. Finally, 40 North Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. 40 North Management LLC now owns 3,192,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,148,000 after acquiring an additional 592,150 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Talend stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.91. The stock had a trading volume of 441,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Talend S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

