No Street GP LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

No Street GP LP decreased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. Stamps.com comprises about 2.1% of No Street GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. No Street GP LP owned about 0.44% of Stamps.com worth $15,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,418 shares of company stock worth $47,771,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STMP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.84. 217,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,847. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

