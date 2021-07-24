No Street GP LP Has $13.29 Million Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

No Street GP LP grew its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Sierra Wireless comprises about 1.7% of No Street GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. No Street GP LP owned approximately 2.44% of Sierra Wireless worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 591,538 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 350,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. 78,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

