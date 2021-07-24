No Street GP LP Invests $11.28 Million in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,280,000. Global Ship Lease makes up 1.5% of No Street GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. No Street GP LP owned 2.20% of Global Ship Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $1,766,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 24.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. 417,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,968. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $610.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

