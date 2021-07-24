No Street GP LP Lowers Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

No Street GP LP lowered its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 652,000 shares during the period. Danaos makes up about 3.2% of No Street GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. No Street GP LP owned about 2.44% of Danaos worth $24,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Danaos by 15,216.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaos by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

DAC stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 371,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.70.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. The company had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

