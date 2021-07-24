No Street GP LP Purchases 65,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

No Street GP LP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 3.5% of No Street GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. No Street GP LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $27,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

COF traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.08. 3,516,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.