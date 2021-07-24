No Street GP LP Sells 100,000 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

No Street GP LP reduced its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Jamf comprises 2.3% of No Street GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. No Street GP LP’s holdings in Jamf were worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth $13,625,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter worth $1,254,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth about $4,112,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 84,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period.

Jamf stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. 161,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $268,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,738,178 shares of company stock worth $321,260,469 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAMF. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

