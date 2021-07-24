No Street GP LP Takes $10.52 Million Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,000. No Street GP LP owned approximately 2.38% of Landsea Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $105,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 75.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Landsea Homes stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.55. 63,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,788. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.13 million. Analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

