No Street GP LP Takes $7.50 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,000. No Street GP LP owned 0.23% of Hilton Grand Vacations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,480,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,491,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of HGV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,344. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

