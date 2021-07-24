No Street GP LP Trims Stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

No Street GP LP lowered its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Brands comprises 1.6% of No Street GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. No Street GP LP owned approximately 1.23% of Turning Point Brands worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,939,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 130,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 74.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. 85,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,639. The stock has a market cap of $868.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

