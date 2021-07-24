No Street GP LP Trims Stock Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

No Street GP LP trimmed its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP owned approximately 0.23% of Danimer Scientific worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNMR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

