No Street GP LP Trims Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

No Street GP LP trimmed its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP owned approximately 0.22% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 6,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $5,259,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,286,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,658,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and sold 571,322 shares worth $34,742,908. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.32. 366,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,283. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

