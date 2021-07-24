Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Noir has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $124,813.75 and approximately $225.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00033138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00237307 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00032730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001488 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,544,278 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

