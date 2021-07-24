Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 894,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,413 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.52% of Nomad Foods worth $24,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NYSE NOMD opened at $26.69 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

