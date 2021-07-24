Non-Fungible Yearn 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,126.00 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for about $58.10 or 0.00170857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $41,126.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00047936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.00840084 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

NFY is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,096 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

