noob.finance ($NOOB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $402.00

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One noob.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003824 BTC on exchanges. noob.finance has a market cap of $28,801.77 and approximately $402.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, noob.finance has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get noob.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00040240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00128071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00145721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,335.82 or 0.99737109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.42 or 0.00887160 BTC.

noob.finance Coin Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance . noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance

noob.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for noob.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for noob.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.