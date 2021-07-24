Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $265.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.05. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $184.21 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

