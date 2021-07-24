North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. North American Construction Group posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NOA stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $462.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

