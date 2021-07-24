NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 68,302 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 503.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,302 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SunOpta worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 36.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $509,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $136,182.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $121,290.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,962.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,036 shares of company stock worth $2,965,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

