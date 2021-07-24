NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 9,208 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

