NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,110 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,714,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $68,109,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

