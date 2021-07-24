NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,393 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,227,607 shares of company stock valued at $87,845,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.02.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

