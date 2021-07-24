NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,346 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

AVGO opened at $483.15 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

