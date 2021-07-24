NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,020 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $125.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.08.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

