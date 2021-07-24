NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $605.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.