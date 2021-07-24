NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 2,740 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $261.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $121.82 and a 52 week high of $261.11. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.33.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

