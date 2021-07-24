NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 3,099 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,062,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,345 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,614,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,136,000 after purchasing an additional 77,918 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 828.3% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 96,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 85,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

