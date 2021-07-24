NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 3,265 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $719,086,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moody’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,420,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.75.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $381.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $384.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

