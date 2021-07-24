Northern Trust Corp Acquires 2,997 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of WNS worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WNS by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 921,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,768,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in WNS by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 88,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 0.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

