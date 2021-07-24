Northern Trust Corp Acquires 5,194 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WES. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

