Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.13% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.71. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

