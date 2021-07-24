Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 769,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,383 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of Athenex worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Athenex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Athenex by 229.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATNX opened at $3.75 on Friday. Athenex, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. The company had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

