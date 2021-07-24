Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.51% of Independence worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Independence by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Independence by 46.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Independence by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Independence by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of IHC opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.46. Independence Holding has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

