Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Capstar Financial worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

