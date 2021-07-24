Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,276 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Preformed Line Products worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.94. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.06.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

