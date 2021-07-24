Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Ultrapar Participações worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UGP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

