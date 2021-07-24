Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,527 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of GP Strategies worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GP Strategies stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.90 million, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

GPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research cut shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

