Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.80% of MVB Financial worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MVB Financial by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MVB Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

MVB Financial stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $481.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

