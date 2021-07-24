Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Shares of LSPD opened at $85.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.76. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

