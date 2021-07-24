Northern Trust Corp Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,163 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Misonix worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Misonix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 504,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Misonix by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 350,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Misonix by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 421,900 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Misonix in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Misonix by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Misonix in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

MSON stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70. Misonix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $400.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

