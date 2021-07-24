Northern Trust Corp Has $2.88 Million Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690,705 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.79% of National CineMedia worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.47 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $280.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.