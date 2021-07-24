Northern Trust Corp Has $3.01 Million Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NATR opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $353.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.68%.

Nature's Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

