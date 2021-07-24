Northern Trust Corp Has $3.12 Million Stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of RBB Bancorp worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 79,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,247 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $573,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $25.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. Research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.