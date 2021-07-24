Northern Trust Corp Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,029 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of Retail Value worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Retail Value by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Retail Value by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Retail Value by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Retail Value by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVI. TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Retail Value stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Retail Value Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

