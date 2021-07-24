Northern Trust Corp Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,457 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.69% of Noodles & Company worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NDLS opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $552.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

