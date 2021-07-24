Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of fuboTV worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUBO. Roth Capital began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

