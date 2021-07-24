Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.20% of uniQure worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in uniQure by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QURE. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

