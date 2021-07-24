Northern Trust Corp Invests $2.84 Million in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of INDUS Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDT opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.76 million, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 33.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Several analysts recently commented on INDT shares. started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

